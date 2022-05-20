NEW YORK — Oscar winner Geena Davis has a memoir coming out this fall, titled “Dying of Politeness,” and described by the actor as her “journey to badassery.”
HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced, Tuesday, that the book will be published, Oct. 11.
According to the publisher, Davis will share “laugh-out tales” about her modeling career and provide candid accounts of films “Tootsie,” “The Accidental Tourist” and “Beetlejuice” and co-stars such as Susan Sarandon of “Thelma & Louise,” Madonna from “A League of Their Own” and ex-husband Jeff Goldblum from “The Fly.”
