For a sample of delectable Americana music executed with the finesse of a seasoned musician, check out David Quinn’s new album, “Country Fresh.”
Still young in the business following his debut, “Wanderin’ Fool” (2019) and “Letting Go” (2020), both of which where catchy Roots works, Quinn needed a change of scenery. Leaving his base in Chicago, the Illinois native sought a country state of mind. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, he packed up shop and retreated to a lakeside house in Indiana where he ruminated on his surroundings for the tracks that would become his third album.
Backed on the new record by artists he curated such as Laur Joamets (Drivin N Cryin) on slide guitar and solos, Micah Hulscher (Emmylou Harris) on piano, Fats Kaplin (John Prine) on fiddle, dobro, banjo and harmonica; Miles Miller (Sturgill Simpson) on drums, Jamie T. Davis (Margo Price) on guitar and Brett Resnick (Kacey Musgraves) on pedal steel, “Country Fresh” simmers with a liveliness not found from mass-produced corporate Country music.
The magic that ties good art together, as it often does, came unexpectedly while recording “Letting Go” at Nashville’s Sound Emporium. The LP’s visual came to Quinn when he saw a well-used ashtray, waiting in a corner, bearing the name that would become his third work’s title.
As offered on his bio from davidquinn.net, Quinn noted: “I never stopped thinking about it and started using the phrase ‘country fresh’ to describe how I was living and all the things that I like. It just stuck with me and once I wrote the song ‘Country Fresh,’ it ended up being the whole theme of the record.”
Leading the 12 songs, released on April 15, the upbeat traditional title track wastes no time inviting you to take a breath of fresh air and unplug for a shot of nature. Amongst fiddle solos, steady acoustic guitar work and that classic pedal steel, Quinn’s smooth vocals set the tone with, “There’s a little sign near the old county line saying, ‘Boy, welcome home.’ With a lake through the trees and a step in my knees, Lord, this is where I belong. I’m takin’ my time and I’m doing just fine, rhythm’s hittin’ low and slow.”
Churning like a galloping iron horse, “Low Down” and “Down Home” are different shades from a ramblin’ point of view, where the former’s prominent tones wade in Bluegrass waters. Quinn’s delivery, from the perspective of a person who has no roots, wandering like an outlaw with trouble not far behind, does well in mimicking the iron horse’s lonesome whistle.
On the other hand, the foot-stomping rhythm of “Down Home” is more like Rebel Country, thanks to a mid-tempo style and Rock ‘n Roll guitar solos, although the drumwork is pretty funky-sounding.
A piano-led ballad, “I Came Back to You (To Say Goodbye),” along with slower “Heartland” and the more revved-up “Boy from Illinois,” are best at showcasing Quinn’s diverse talent. His voice, a little less twangy than, say, Tom Petty, is able to float from different musical styles without losing any integrity. What’s more, his lyrical storytelling is unique (see: “Cornbread and Chili”), not unlike his biggest influence, Country Folk singer-songwriter, John Prine (1946-2020).
For one of the biggest surprises on the album that puts the fresh in “Country Fresh”, stick around for the late entry, “Grassy Trails.” Here, your ears can take in what’s perhaps the most fuzz tone ever laid down on an Alternative Country album.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.