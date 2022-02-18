Musical artist Perry Danos will bring “The Good Life — A Musical Tribute to Tony Bennett” to the Lancaster Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, as part of the Antelope Valley Community Concerts Association’s 2021-22 season. The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Like Bennett, Danos has lived the “good life” as a first-generational son of an immigrant. He was influenced by the Blues scene he first heard at his Greek father’s Chicago nightclub.
Danos has performed the music of Bennett, including songs such as “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Rags to Riches” and “Steppin’ Out,” across the country, including for several US presidents. He’s even shared the stage with Bennett.
Antelope Valley Community Concerts is a local nonprofit group that has brought concerts to the Valley for 73 years.
The price of membership, which includes admission to the remaining four concerts of the season, is $70 for adults and $20 for youth ages 18 and younger.
Single adult tickets cost $39, tickets for youth 18 and younger are $20 and student rush (one hour prior to the concert) tickets are $10. For details visit www.lpac.org/avcca
Memberships and single-concert tickets may be purchased at Lancaster Performing Arts Center Box Office, 750 West Lancaster Blvd. For details, call 661-723-5950. Memberships may also be purchased by mailing an application and check to Antelope Valley Community Concerts. For details, visit www.avcommunityconcerts.org
As per California Department of Public Health and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidelines, all patrons must wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status, to enter and attend performances at LPAC. This includes all guests two years of age and older. Guests are permitted to lower their mask only while actively eating or drinking.
Masks will be available from the venue upon request.
Ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.
Those who feel unwell, or are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath, should respect the safety of others and stay home.
Guests should plan to arrive early to allow ample time for these processes and make it to their seat in time for the performance.
