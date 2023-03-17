Miley Cyrus immediately comes to mind when thinking about 21st Century Pop chameleons.
Her new album, “Endless Summer Vacation,” mixes sounds of her past and present while also playing out as artistic therapy with scenarios hitting close to her life.
As the daughter of Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, she’s lived her life in the spotlight. First a child Pop star, upon exiting her singer/songwriter teen years, she became a musical provocateur by openly embracing a hedonistic and rebellious way of life.
Her last studio album, “Plastic Hearts,” was a Rock-heavy outfit centered on personal loss — a divorce from her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, as well as the loss of her house in a California wildfire.
Her new, explicit 10th studio LP is a love letter to Los Angeles sojourning through Pop/Dance Rock, Country and Experimental territory. Conceived as a concept album, it’s divided into two sections, AM and PM.
AM represents “the morning time, where there’s a buzz of energy and a potential of new possibilities,” while PM represents the nighttime, which “feels like there’s a slinky, seediness and kind of a grime, but a glamour at the same time” according to Cyrus’ promotional material.
Opening the 12 tracks is the dusty Disco-Funk of “Flowers.” Produced by recent Grammy winner Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House”), the song is thematically similar to her last album’s opener, about a broken relationship.
Using her signature twangy vocal delivery with a bit of gruff lyrics such as, “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand. Talk to myself for hours, say things you don’t understand. I can take myself dancing, and I can hold my own hand” asserts self-reliance, albeit with generic imagery.
With Producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Maren Morris) on the mixing board, high soaring “Jaded” is heavy and expansive guitar Pop that contrasts with the dreamy, disconnected shambling of Jazzy “Rose Colored Lenses.” Proof that fun happens after dark, further highlights come during the back half known as “PM.”
“Handstand” is Electronica drenched in ecstasy thanks to Cyrus’ misty spoken word intro and modulating synth warmth. “Violet Chemistry” is more refined Pop Electronica with some of the best imagery of the whole album: “Fingers start to dance along the figures and the shapes, mixing all the olives like we’re making a Monet, there’s something between us that’s too major to ignore, may not be eternal but nocturnal, nothin’ more.”
Later, “Island” is aptly titled for its Calypso-tinted grooves. Her cool and melodic delivery, “Dirty dancing in the sun, so close to heaven but so far from everyone. Yeah, I’ve got treasures buried underneath the sand. But I’m still wishing for the love that I don’t have” is easily consumed exotica.
Finally, “Wonder Woman” is the 30-year-old’s heartstring pulling piano ballad about how a hard-working woman quells fears and darkness in order to show strength for her loved ones. In actuality, Cyrus drew inspiration from the death of her grandmother and how the legacy she left behind impacted her mother and herself.
