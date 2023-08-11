Gary Allan

Country singer Gary Allan, whose hits include “Till It Felt Like You,” “Trouble Knows Trouble” and “The Hard Way,” will perform Aug. 19 at the Palmdale Amphitheater.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale’s summer concert series at the Palmdale Amphitheater closes Aug. 19 with country artist Gary Allan performing his signature blend of smoldering vocals and rebellious lyrics.

Tickets are available online at PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

