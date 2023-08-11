PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale’s summer concert series at the Palmdale Amphitheater closes Aug. 19 with country artist Gary Allan performing his signature blend of smoldering vocals and rebellious lyrics.
An accomplished songwriter and self-proclaimed “lyrics guy,” Allan will share his emotional and passionate “Till It Felt Like You,” “Trouble Knows Trouble” and “The Hard Way.”
Limited “Top of the Amp” private cabanas equipped with a cooler of bottled water, 10 general admission tickets, and 10 foldable chairs are available for $600. Preferred seating is sold out. General admission and front-of-stage standing room only are still available.
Gates open at 6 p.m., and ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early as festival-style seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring low-back chairs or blankets to enjoy the show.
Onsite concessions are available for purchase, including beer and wine. The amphitheater is a cash-free facility — only Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are accepted. Outside food, beverages, coolers and shade canopies are not allowed. Guests are welcome to bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted. Parking is free.
