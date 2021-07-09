This week, I continue my conversation with Neil “Bullfrogg” Werner and guitarist Mark Burgess of the Bullfrogg Blues Band.
Werner organizes and curates “Neilstock,” a local festival that’s 16 years running. This year’s features performances by Runaway Train (Country), Waves of Steel (Surf/Rockabilly), Home in Haddonfield and Miles 2 Go, featuring a entire set of Traveling Wilburys songs. Other solo artists will be featured at various times throughout the day — artists like blues legend Guitar Shorty, Moldy Marvin, Jesse Vasquez and many more.
The festivities will take place at 10:30 a.m. July 24 at Antelope Valley Harley-Davidson Food and alcohol is sponsored by Schooner’s and Big Shotz Bar and Grill.
We resume mid-dinner at Werner’s house.
Jesse Davidson: How did the first Neilstock come about?
Neil Werner: It’s funny. Bobby Breach, the guy who does our announcements, Dave Bennett and I were sitting in the American Legion. I said, “We should do a show.” They said, “We have this place out in the middle of the desert.” We went back to my living room and made a layout of the first event with popsicle sticks. “Okay here’s the seating. Here’s the stage.” It was two days and it was off the hook. It was a motorcycle run too. It started at Harley-Davidson, went to five stops and they all end up out there.
Mark Burgess: And what was that other thing called? Foxy something?
NW: Foxy Lady Shootout. Darrell’s Plumbing would host this monster party and all the musicians would play there. He stopped doing it and that gave the idea to do this and carry the torch.
JD: How long does it take to plan this event out?
NW: I start in December and then usually, working on it until the end of May. I counted one year, we had over 100 musicians. You’ve got to worry about trash cans, stage, PA, outhouses, food, insurance.
MB: You also do a raffle, all the local vendors who sell stuff.
NW: We have a lot of help now but for a while, it was just me running back and forth from stage to stage.
JD: Neil, you hosted a weekly Thursday night jam in town for years. Have either of you seen many younger players start out at jams or Neilstock?
MB: One time at the jams, Jim Scimonetti was there with one of his saxophone students. They were going to sit in on a tune. I said, “Let’s do this tune in E flat” because that’s a better key for Alto and Tenor sax players. Jim said to me, “No, play it in the guitar keys. He’s gotta know that if he comes to a jam, he has to play in G, E and the guitar keys.” For a sax player, that means they are playing in really weird keys. Now, that kid is a band director today. The guy is an amazing sax player. It wasn’t because of the jams but that was apart of it. Jam sessions are super important. A lot of people don’t realize that. If you’re going to have a healthy musical community, you’ve gotta have these jams.
MB: Do you remember who that kid was?
MB: Jason Samuels.
JD: Oh yeah! I know Jason. I met him through mutual friends at different jam sessions. It takes a culture to keep that going.
MB: That’s one thing Neil and I have talked about a lot. About getting that kind of thing going. Not just for jams but for original music too. There’s so many great players and creative people here.
NW: There’s a ton.
MB: And I know the music business is a completely different animal than it was five or 10 years ago. I get that but, just to have some jams or songwriting circle of musicians who get together on a regular basis.
We finished our dinner and continued to talk. An in-depth conversation about songwriting and various original lyrics derived from Werner’s colorful catchphrases. Burgess dubbed them “Neil-isms.” As Mark and I were talking, Neil put a demo of a new song.
He said, “This is what it’s all about. This is your whole article.”
A piano-driven ballad plays from Neil’s stereo. It’s a heavy emphasis on the lyrics, given Neil’s nature. It’s a tribute for local musicians and more importantly, friends who have passed on.
There are references to people like Joe Esparza, Sly Hearns and Joel Hatcher. In that moment, I realized Neil was right. We honor the people we love, living or dead, by gathering together, honoring their memories and making new ones. The spirit of good company never vanishes. It stays with us long after everyone has left the room.
Tickets are $10. Visit https://www.facebook.com/NeilstockAnnual/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.