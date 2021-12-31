Congratulations! If you’re reading my words today, New Year’s Eve, you deserve that much. You made it, literally and figuratively.
Everyone who woke up today has one commonality, we are all survivors. Maybe by accident and stupefied that we’re still breathing. Reliving all the moments that if they happened three inches to the left, we wouldn’t be pouring coffee into our cups today. Maybe it’s by design. Instead of bouncing around the pinball machine of fate, this path remains rocky, arduous and clearly filled with insurmountable obstacles that we have thrown ourselves at, into and up against everyday. It’s a repeat function of life, bone on bone, colliding like two Ibexes fighting on a mountaintop.
Participating in life means entering a war of attrition. We learn that early on from gravity. As infants, we all begin our journey being whupped by nature. We stand up, we take a few steps, we fall again and repeat. Eventually, we’re walking on our own. Our developing minds quickly forget the struggle we faced. As we grow into teenagers, we gain perceived mastery of this force and are running, jumping, climbing, swimming and doing a myriad of human activities that give the illusion that the war is over.
“Rust never sleeps,” as Neil Young once said. Furthermore, gravity never stops and it wears on us every day, just a little bit. Day after day, year after year, until eventually, you’re given a stick to push it away. It’s the undeniable, constant pull back into the Earth from whence we came. Ironically, it’s the same force that keeps us alive.
A study by the National Library of Medicine indicates that living in zero gravity for prolonged periods is detrimental to astronauts’ health. It includes loss of bone density and muscle degeneration. The same pull that erodes us also has collectively shaped who we are.
Strength lies in the battles we face every day. Unless someone is like a 1930s newsboy, shouting about their plight, you don’t know what any given person is going through.
In plain language, I empathize with human beings up against the forces of life seen and unseen.
“Being human is a full-time job” as the musician Norwood Fisher would say. In the last couple years, I don’t know anyone, personally, who hasn’t been put through the meat grinder — financially, physically or mentally. It seems like we’re going through a collective marathon by fire, a test with no clear rules, boundaries or ending.
Some of you might have passed the test with flying colors. Others may have failed that test and they’re still trying to pick up all the scattered pieces. That’s OK, too. We’re still here and we’ve made it.
We’ve made it to another waking moment of life, another opportunity to create something that didn’t exist before, to tell the people in our lives we love them.
At this point, I’m not sure what else to do but create. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.
Well, I’ve got an overabundance of lemons. They’re growing on trees and falling from the sky. I have a big bag of them that I bought for a social gathering that’s been postponed and rescheduled 12 times in two years. They are fuel for creativity.
In turn, they are fuel for the soul. This is a struggle artists are familiar with monetarily, creatively and emotionally. It’s the slow pull of creativity that eats away at us and simultaneously, allows us to exist.
This is why I’m so adamant about connecting with other human beings, merging friend groups together and breaking the barriers between scenes, genres and cliques.
Through our various labels and cultures we identify with, the real sauce of humanity is through our commonality — the collective struggle we all go through and what we do with it.
We function better as a tribe, through our differences, than we do apart.
This is my hope for the new year. As always, it’s easier to fix your street than to change the world. There’s no reason our community can’t set the example.
I’m not talking about an official regulation of kindness; I’m talking about regulating ourselves.
Our power lies in each other, to paraphrase Dave Chappelle. Dialogue and anecdotes are the seeds for action.
Action is the growth for change. And if that change takes one the right direction, congratulations to us.
