PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library will show the critically acclaimed film “Selma” at 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, as part of its mid-week movie program and in commemoration of Black History Month. Selma is rated PG-13.
“This intense and dramatic portrayal of the events leading up to the historic March from Selma to Montgomery during the height of the civil rights movement is a very important reminder of the price paid by so many and the significant changes that were sorely needed in our country,” Library Director Robert Shupe said.
“That march played a pivotal role in the nation to passing federal legislation to protect the right of every American to vote and it is a moving story of how courageous people of all colors and backgrounds eventually came together to make change happen.”
The library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.
Wearing masks is required while in the building, per public health orders that are in place.
For more information, call the library, at 700 East Palmdale Blvd., at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
