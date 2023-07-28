Palmdale concerts

Collective Soul will be the next artist featured in Palmdale’s summer concert series, performing Aug. 5 at the Palmdale Amphitheater.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale’s summer concert series at the Palmdale Amphitheater continues Aug. 5 with Collective Soul.

Limited “Top of the Amp” private cabanas equipped with a cooler of bottled water, 10 general admission tickets, and 10 foldable chairs are available for $600.

