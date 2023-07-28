PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale’s summer concert series at the Palmdale Amphitheater continues Aug. 5 with Collective Soul.
Limited “Top of the Amp” private cabanas equipped with a cooler of bottled water, 10 general admission tickets, and 10 foldable chairs are available for $600.
Collective Soul features classics such as “Shine,” “December,” “The World I Know,” “Gel,” “AYTA,” “Why, Pt. 2,” “Precious Declaration,” and “Heavy” — in addition to more recent tracks like “Right as Rain,” “Observation of Thoughts,” and “Over Me.”
Gates open at 6 p.m., and ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early as festival-style seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. They are also encouraged to bring low-back chairs or blankets.
Onsite concessions are available for purchase, including beer and wine. The Palmdale Amphitheater is a cash-free facility — only Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are accepted. Outside food, beverages, coolers and shade canopies are not allowed. Parking is free.
The series will close with country artist Gary Allan on Aug. 19. Preferred seating is sold out. However, general admission, standing room only and limited private cabanas are still available. Tickets can be reserved at PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.
