PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host a free “Coffee and Coloring for Home” adult program from 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 9.
Participants are encouraged to stop by the library to pick up a Coffee and Coloring goody bag to enjoy at home. Supplies are limited and the goody bags are for adults only.
“February is the month to remember that love is the answer no matter the question,” Library Associate ll Monica Villegas said. “Stop by and take home a gift bag for some relaxing, creative fun that you are sure to love.”
Due to COVID-19, the Palmdale City Library is not open for walk-in services.
Patrons may call the library for phone reference and readers advisory services or place items on hold online through the library’s website that may be picked up by appointment.
Library staff members are available to assist customers on the phone, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600, TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
