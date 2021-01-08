PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host a free “Coffee & Coloring for Home” adult program from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 12.
Participants are encouraged to stop by the library to pick up a Coffee and Coloring goodie bag to enjoy at home. Supplies are limited and the goodie bags are for adults only.
“A new year is here and the possibilities are endless,” Monica Villegas, library associate II said. “Stop by and take home a gift bag for some relaxing and creative fun.”
The Palmdale City Library’s Coffee & Coloring program occurs the second Tuesday of every month.
Due to COVID-19, the Palmdale City Library is not open for walk-in services. Patrons may call the library for phone reference and readers advisory services, or place items on hold online through the library’s website that may be picked-up by appointment. Library staff members are available to assist customers on the phone from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.