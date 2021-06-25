PALMDALE — The winning poem in the “Walk on Words” contest will be announced at 10 a.m. Saturday at Yellen Park, 5100 East Ave. S.
Participants in the “Walk on Words” poetry contest were asked to craft a poem with the theme “Palmdale Cares.” The contest was free and open to all ages. Poems had to be original compositions, no more than 12 lines long, including the title, with a maximum of 35 characters per line, including spaces.
The winner will have their poem stamped in concrete in Yellen Park. In addition to the winner, honorable mention winners will also be announced.
All those attending the event are encouraged to social distance and wear face coverings.
