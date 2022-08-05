PALMDALE — Everyone is welcome to celebrate the City of Palmdale’s 60th birthday with music, special treats, activities, photo opportunities, giveaways while supplies last and of course, birthday cake and the singing of “Happy Birthday” from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25, at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.

This also marks the final Music in the Parks event. The celebration and activities begin, at 5 p.m., with the singing of “Happy Birthday,” and a cake-cutting ceremony, at 5:30 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.