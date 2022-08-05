PALMDALE — Everyone is welcome to celebrate the City of Palmdale’s 60th birthday with music, special treats, activities, photo opportunities, giveaways while supplies last and of course, birthday cake and the singing of “Happy Birthday” from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25, at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.
This also marks the final Music in the Parks event. The celebration and activities begin, at 5 p.m., with the singing of “Happy Birthday,” and a cake-cutting ceremony, at 5:30 p.m.
“We have so much to celebrate for Palmdale’s 60th Birthday and I hope our entire community will join us,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “We will have some special commemorative items, so you can show your Palmdale pride.”
Classic Rock entertainment will be provided by Midnite Crisis, who will perform following the cake-cutting ceremony. The event concludes, at 7:30 p.m.
The entire event is free to attend. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from food trucks. Guests may bring their own food, blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol is allowed in the parks.
For more information, call 661/267-5115.
