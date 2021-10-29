In the ongoing documentation of Antelope Valley creativity, I have been fortunate enough to converse with folks from diverse walks of life.
Musicians, painters, comedians, etc. Now I get to add yet another occupation to the list, video game creator.
Kevin Church, originally from the Antelope Valley, now a Los Angeles resident, has helped create a new game studio called Box Of Mushrooms. He’s also the lead artist behind their debut game, “Gazelle In A Winter Coat.”
Among many of his talents, Church is a musician and poet. Recently, I had a conversation with him, to learn more.
Jesse Davidson: Can you give us a brief summary?
Kevin Church: I think it really boils down to a story-driven game, which is explored in pixel art and then in hand-drawn art. That is all about fleshing out the journey of this character — the Gazelle in a winter coat, searching for his big brother. The people he meets along the way and the curiosities he explores. The mysteries he tries to uncover. Leaving around 15 years with his little brother, they go out into the world to find him after he disappeared in mysterious, magical circumstances. The game has the player going through a few different settings and following clues, but also, exploring stories for people that you need. I think that’s the worthwhile part, the things you could have missed if you didn’t go to this spot and talk to this person.
The game play itself is a top-down narrative. You’re walking around, talking to people and choosing your options of what you are saying. You are solving puzzles within the world, whether it be with inventory items, but it also presents itself in these mini-game-esque hand-drawn zoom-up modes.
JD: That’s cool. It looks like the game is set in medieval, adventurous times.
KC: It’s another world. We get to play around with a different technology set. It’s a world that doesn’t necessarily have cars. Main source of cross-country transportation could be a train or caravan. Instead of horses, there’s these big dogs called Dargs that are the size of horses and can carry caravans across long distances. You have small amounts of electricity but limited communication. No Internet and no cars. We get to play around with a fun can of worms when we ask a big technological question.
JD: What’s your role at Box of Mushrooms and how do you work within the group?
KC: All of the team either met at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo or knew each other beforehand. We got to know each other through creative projects not related to school. Anton Delgado, who is also an Antelope Valley native, is a programmer and was into computer science. I knew he wanted to do a video game so my mind (was) going, “What kind of video game could we make?” Currently, my main three hats are story, art and design. Although there’s more like marketing. J. Hinshaw is the composer on the team. He helps me with story tremendously, with dedicated mini meetings and brainstorming certain aspects. Art is pretty much all on me. Paul Truong is doing sound and Foley. He has also contributed immensely to design and story. He comes in with nice, practical wisdom and blows us away with maximum efficiency.
Ryan Hartzell joined a little bit later to help Anton with programing. He’s a computer science major, as well. I’m so glad he joined the team because he’s also helped immensely with production and timeline in general. Managing and marketing ... holy crud. He’s been a huge forerunner. We have marketing meetings and it’s a whole other world.
JD: I could imagine. It sounds like a true group effort.
KC: Yeah. Box Of Mushrooms, in a happy way, is a super team of people that are creative fountains. I’ve always loved collaborative projects, especially in music. I’ll use a fun songwriting analogy maybe you’d have some notes on. Songs where everyone feels they wrote part of it, everyone tends to own it a lot more. Rather than a conscripted “Here’s what we need from you” situation.
JD: Is there a rough idea of a release date?
KC: (chuckles) On our Steam page it says, “Some Winter’s Day” and that’s what we’re aiming for. We are aiming for 2022 or maybe January 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.