PALMDALE — The AV Children’s Choir will present an evening of choral music with “Once Upon a Dream” at 7 p.m., Saturday, at the Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East.
The evening will feature melodies and harmonies as the choir presents favorite classic Disney selections.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, students, military and 12 and under and are available at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com
Tickets for all shows may be purchased online, or at the Box Office, beginning two hours before each show. Note that the Playhouse no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand.
For more information, call 661-267-5684.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.