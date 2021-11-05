Candy Crawl

In partnership with the LA County Department of Mental Health, the Children’s Center hosted their second annual Candy Crawl, on Oct. 29. This drive-through event saw hundreds of attendees who received pumpkins, candy, toys and a special visit from Spider-Man.

 Photo courtesy of the Children’s Center

