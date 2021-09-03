PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale will host four Palettes in the Park programs in September at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, located at 39700 30th St. West.
Palettes in the Park will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25. It is free and open to ages seven and older. Acrylic paint, brushes and canvases will be provided. City staff will offer creative paint ideas for youth to practice their art skills.
Finished art pieces may be featured in the upcoming Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival coming on Oct. 9 to the Palmdale Amphitheater.
“This will be great fun for all our young, budding artists to express themselves creatively and maybe even have their work displayed at Kaleidoscope,” Palmdale Recreation Coordinator Rachel Serrano said.
For more information, call 661-267-5611.
