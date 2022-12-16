PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library has many celebrations planned, in December.
Enjoy live music, light refreshments, crafts and a visit from Santa at the Annual Holiday Party, from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday. Enjoy craft-making activities and classical music from 2-3 p.m., with Santa’s visit expected at 3 p.m. Note the library will close early at 4 p.m., Saturday, for the Jolly Holiday celebration taking place in Poncitlán Square.
The library is also hosting movies, in December, including a Holiday Movie Festival from Dec. 22-30.
Movies will be shown at 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays and include: “Cryano” (PG-13), on Dec. 7, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (PG), on Dec. 14, and “Edward Scissorhands” (PG-13), on Dec. 21.
The Holiday Movie Festival showings start at 2 p.m. and will feature “Muppet Christmas Carol” (G), on Dec. 22, “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) (PG), on Dec. 23, “Home Alone” (PG), on Dec. 27, “Elf” (PG), on Dec. 28, “Last Christmas” (PG-13), on Dec. 29 and “The Santa Clause” (PG), on Dec. 30. All ages are welcome to participate and popcorn will be provided, while supplies last. This event is sponsored by the Friends of Palmdale City Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.