Here is a collection of notable single releases for the week.
Country musicians Cody Johnson and Ian Munsick join forces on their first-ever duet, “Long Live Cowgirls.”
Released on Jan. 28, the tune starts with the ambient sounds of a crackling fire and a distant, howling wild dog. For fans of traditional Country cuts, prominent fiddle and acoustic guitar are at the forefront of the mix.
Lyrics from the respective Texas and Wyoming natives like, “Well, she rode in them wagons when the wild west was won / Took the canyons and badlands and made them her home / She’s boots on, LeDoux songs, snaps on her pearls / Long Live Cowgirls,” are delivered with surprising chemistry for their first pairing.
Another Country song, “High” by Caitlyn Smith, shows the 35-year old Tennessee native in a dynamic mood. Originally co-written by Jennifer Erin Decilveo and superstar Miley Cyrus, The track was meant for the latter’s 2020 album, “Plastic Hearts,” but was shelved until this Jan. 28 release.
With a slow tempo acoustic opening, it wastes no time building with heavy-inflected drums and emotional fiddle solos by Amanda Shires. Smith, who was voted by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of “10 New Artists You Need To Know” (2017) punches in a veteran vocal performance swinging between tame lows and emotional highs. Lyrically, she ebbs and flows over a lost love.
If Rock music is more your style, Scottish Rock band Simple Minds (remember them?) are back with, “Act of Love.” Formed in Glasgow in 1977, Simple Minds released a string of hit singles throughout the last decades of the 20th Century, though best-known internationally for “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” (1985).
“Act of Love,” is a re-imagining of one the earliest songs written by the duo of Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill in 1978.
A live favorite in their formative years, it was never recorded or released, until Jan. 17.
The opening of this updated version features ’80s-tinged synths.
In addition, an attitude-soaked guitar riff slices through the mix with powerful dance drums.
Kerr sings retrospective lyrics, “A born believer / Head full of plans / Got nothing to lose / So much to reveal” in a cool, cabaret manner.
Meant as a primer, the group is set to celebrate their 40th anniversary with a tour beginning this spring.
Veering into futuristic Pop EDM, Avant-Pop artist Grimes picks up where her 2020 album, “Miss Anthropocene,” left off. Her latest single, out on Jan. 26, “Shinigami Eyes,” is a dance floor behemoth and yes, the video is worth checking out if you like high budget sci-fi.
The track is a direct reference to the popular Japanese manga/anime “Death Note” (2003-2006).
A crash course in that story: Light Yagami, an exceptionally smart high school student, stumbles upon a supernatural notebook with the ability to kill the person of whomever’s name is written inside its pages. With his discovery, Light also gains the ability to see Shinigamis, a type of death angel with eyes that can see the lifespans and names of all humans.
Grimes riffs off that story, singing about acquiring her own set of Shinigami eyes.
Though instead of using her powers to track down so-called wrongdoers (like Light in the manga), Grimes focuses on people who have done her wrong.
Her vocals, layered and textured, “Are you ready to die? Got my shinigami eyes on. Everything is fine, got my shinigami eyes on you. But you like me the most, You follow me the most. I’m the queen on the chess board and the red upon the rose” are a warning that you probably shouldn’t mess with her heart.
