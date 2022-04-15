The Antelope Valley College Theatre Arts Department will present the 25th Original One-Act Play Festival featuring work from students and professional playwrights from April 22 to April 24 in the AVC Black Box Theatre, 3041 West Ave. K.
The festival features seven AV College premieres directed by adjunct professors Jane Macfie and Carla Corona.
“We had some prompts about coping and we actually got hundreds of submissions this year,” Macfie said.
With hundreds of submissions, she and Corona had to evaluate the feasibility of doing the play based on characters and a limited budget. They also looked at what they liked, with a balance of comedies and serious pieces.
“I think we leaned toward students a little just because that’s why we’re here after all,” Macfie said.
Three of the plays were written by AV College students.
The seven plays they will present are: “A Sign in a Sign” by Peter Dakutis, “Four Knock Revolver” by Sal Galeano, “One Night Stan” by Adam Szudrich, “Plumb Bob” by Ethan Pante, “Tonight at the Stage Door” by Donald Loftus, “W’s Are Better Than M’s” by Eugenie Trow and “When One Drawer Closes” by Morgan Soundy.
AV College student Soundy not only wrote “When One Drawer Closes,” she also performs in it.
A synopsis of the play reveals twin freshmen at UC-Berkeley who are struggling to succeed as students, young adults and siblings. The pair share an apartment with a mystical drawer that once provided the twins aid but has closed, leaving them feeling helpless.
When a counselor provides seemingly lackluster advice, the twins take it upon themselves to adjust and prosper, but the moment they begin to prevail, tragedy strikes.
Retired AV College professor Trow also has a play in the festival — “W’s Are Better Than M’s.”
“Genie writes absurdest theater usually and I love directing that so that was a big plus for me,” Macfie said.
The 25th Original One-Act Play Festival will be presented at 2 p.m., April 22 and 23, and 8 p.m., on April 23 and 24, in the AV College Black Box Theatre.
Tickets cost $8. For details call 661-722-6580 or visit tickets,avc.edu
