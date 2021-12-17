In keeping with the theme of supporting local artists during the holidays, I seek to highlight opportunities to support in our community.
On Saturday, We Are Community Arts (WAC-Arts), will host a craft fair and book signing. This event features handmade goods from a variety of local artists — everything from knitted and crocheted clothing to jewelry and holiday treats.
The three authors selling their works are Antelope Valley-based. The books displayed are also eclectic in genre. Oddly enough, I’m not that connected to the writing/literary scene within the AV. I reached out to a couple of novelists in an effort to learn more.
Jason P. Crawford is teaching physics and chemistry at Lancaster High School. He is also a biology teacher at Antelope Valley College. He has been married for 17 years and has four children — three boys and one girl. When asked about the catalyst for his creativity, it began via his extended family:
“I got started writing in 2011 when my sister-in-law (who was living with us at the time) proposed ‘writing night,’ because she had a book she had been wanting to work on for a while,” he said. “I wrote my first novel, ‘The Drifter,’ and then read Stephen King’s memoir ‘On Writing’ and got really into it.
“Since then, I’ve written and published a total of eight novels, have one in the final steps of publishing and a few others in development. I write speculative fiction, which I define as anything that couldn’t actually happen — so fantasy, science fiction, urban fantasy, paranormal or occult fiction, things like that.”
Here’s is a synopsis for Crawford’s novel “Chains of Prophecy:” Samuel Buckland is a young man who has it all and is planning for the future. Gregory Caitlin is a businessman and politician. He has designs to bring hope back to a world in need ... and he’ll be damned if anyone gets in his way! When the two cross paths, even the angels tremble.
An ancient magic has been rediscovered. Sam must overcome his lack of faith and accept his destiny, or the world he knows will suffer the consequences. A skeptic who must harness the powers of demons and genies. A zealot who has begun to walk a darker path. Bound together by a stolen secret. Can any of them escape the Chains of Prophecy?
Katherine Stocking-Lopez is an author and a mixed media artist. These media include sculpture, fine arts, crafts, illustration and studying animation at AVC and California State University, Northridge.
She is creating art in her studio, a reclaimed school bus, where she live-streams and makes videos of her artistic process. The inspiration for her writing is the opportunity to fuse her many talents into one.
“I started writing as a way to connect my animation background, educator background (a lifelong scout, camp counselor, art/after school program teacher) and the new world of parenthood,” she said. “I write, illustrate and self-publish the whole series while homeschooling and raising my daughter. ‘MMM...Monsters!’ is a line of story and activity books that balance S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) principles with the importance of teamwork and individual talents. Each book is part story, part activities, so learners can create their own monsters and follow along with the concepts of S.T.E.A.M. At the WAC-Arts Craft Fair I will be selling (and signing) my books, as well as merchandise I’ve made with characters from the series (stickers, keychains, pins, etc).”
CL Fors is the author of the “Primogenitor” series of science fiction novels consisting of three titles: “Progeny,” “Adaptation” and “Reunion.” She is also a mother, student-midwife and graphic artist. Her work is described as a passion for capturing the nuance of human interaction and the implications of hypothetical futures for humanity. She writes science fiction with a heart that deals in the often overlooked aspects of life, including motherhood, childbirth and pregnancy, while maintaining a strong basis is current science.
Here is a brief synopsis from “Progeny:” Three hundred years in the future, after stringent population control and eugenics programs have been adopted as the salvation of mankind, tensions on Earth drive a variety of malcontents to accept the singular opportunity to colonize Mars in exchange for reproductive freedom. Their varying viewpoints on the issue result in bitter conflicts and reluctant alliances as they struggle to forge a new path by salvaging ancient wisdoms cast aside centuries before.
The WAC-Arts Fair will begin at noon and end at 5 p.m. It’s being held at 38198 10th St. East in Palmdale, across from Courson Park. Entry is free.
