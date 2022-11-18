A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Charlie Brown and the gang won’t air on regular TV networks, this year, but it’s available for streaming on Apple TV+.

For many, watching holidays specials on television is nostalgic and brings back good memories of our youth.

However, in recent years, favorites seem to be slowly disappearing from major networks like CBS, NBC and ABC. One of the latest casualties is “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” which used to air on ABC. It’s perhaps one of the most beloved TV specials of the holiday season, but if you want to watch it, this year, you’ll need Apple TV.

