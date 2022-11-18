For many, watching holidays specials on television is nostalgic and brings back good memories of our youth.
However, in recent years, favorites seem to be slowly disappearing from major networks like CBS, NBC and ABC. One of the latest casualties is “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” which used to air on ABC. It’s perhaps one of the most beloved TV specials of the holiday season, but if you want to watch it, this year, you’ll need Apple TV.
In the story, Charlie Brown recruits his friends, Snoopy, Woodstock and Linus, to help him make Thanksgiving dinner, after his other friend, Peppermint Patty, invites herself and the rest of the Peanuts gang over to Charlie Brown’s house for a feast. Despite plans to go to his grandmother’s house for dinner, and not knowing how to cook anything other than toast, he feels obligated to host a meal for his friends.
He enlists the help of his trusty Beagle Snoopy and friend Linus, who, along with Woodstock, assist him in preparing a feast of buttered toast, pretzels, jelly beans and popcorn. Despite their efforts, Peppermint Patty isn’t satisfied with the snacks and wants to know where the turkey and mashed potatoes are. Always the level-headed friend, Marcy asks her whether she was invited by Charlie Brown, or whether she invited herself. Peppermint Patty then realizes the error of her ways and apologizes to Charlie Brown.
The show, featuring cartoonist Charles Schulz’s Peanuts characters, first aired, in 1973, and for decades, entertained children and adults, alike, during the Thanksgiving season. In fact, for many, watching it became an annual tradition. It began airing on CBS and later switched to ABC.
It won an Emmy, in 1974, for “Outstanding Individual Achievement in Children’s Programming.”
This year, however, it will be aired only on Apple TV. If you already have a subscription to the streaming service, you’re in luck and will be able to watch it for free. If not, a subscription will run about $4.99 per month.
If you don’t want to subscribe, you may still be able to watch for free. As part of the agreement when Apple acquired the Peanuts library, Apple TV+ is required to offer a free screening window for non-subscribers. In 2022, you can stream A Charlie Brown Christmas for free, from Nov. 23-Nov. 27.
If you don’t use a streaming service, there are always the good ‘ol DVDs that can be purchased at most retailers that sell movies. It’s currently streaming on Apple TV+.
