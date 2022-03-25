Finding freedom in the uncertain, Pop star Charlie XCX’s new album, “Crash” is a good companion for anyone interested in the sounds of a leading musician.
Two years after her last album, “How I’m Feeling Now” (2020), XCX’s new work strikes a balance between experimental Pop ambitions and an ’80s and ’90s Dance Pop sound.
Regarding this era of her career, XCX spoke With Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview before “Crash’s” March 18 explicit release.
“I’m on my fifth album of a five-album deal (with Atlantic Records),” she said. “I’ve arrived at this point where I’ve incorporated everything I’ve done in the past into one body of work ... I’m really enjoying where I’m at. I really deserve the things I’m getting. I suppose it’s coupled with a point in time where I’m about to make many business decisions that will possibly go on to affect the next era — not just of music — but my life.”
Opening with the title track, the 29 year-old-artist sets an aggressive tone with New Jack swing beats and funky guitar similar to Janet Jackson in her prime.
Sung with a nihilistic glee, the lyrics, “I’m about to crash into the water, gonna take you with me, I’m high voltage, self-destructive, end it all so legendary,” thematically mirrors a self-destructive streak after a failed relationship.
In another sense, the song might be a veiled reference to XCX’s uncertain future. On that wave, “New Shapes” (featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek) mixes more retro Synth-Pop with Indie Pop and Electro flourishes.
An anti-hero song, she again deals in love, specifically rebuking conventions. The narrator, on a track that offers great beats and a steady harmony, tells a lover they seek multiple partners. It’s the best break-up letter a person could get.
Synths and dance drums intensify in ’80s and Disco flavors on “Good Ones,” as XCX uses Electropop and Synthwave as a backdrop for expressing self-sabotage.
This time, the subject attracts people closer to them, who don’t have their best interests in mind, while pushing reliable people away. If the album opener best exemplifies “Crash’s” sound, then “Good Ones” best highlights production.
Where confident “Constant Repeat” and “Beg For You,” featuring Rina Sawayama, keep the party fired up, “Move Me” takes a more minimal, R&B approach.
Multi-rhythmic drums from George Daniel dares you not to tap or move along.
This song is a good reminder that many entries here deal with negative emotions and lower spectrum doubts, etc., so the mostly bright, offsetting Pop instrumentals might not keep you from getting bored, subject-wise.
Late in the album, “Yuck” and “Used To Know Me,” capture a hybrid dance vibe one more time, with the former heavier on Disco and the latter more among 90s club sounds.
With all of these Pop styles mingling with a catchy cohesion, it’s apparent you’re not listening to basic Pop.
XCX has a signature style and if her songwriting keeps broadening, watch out.
