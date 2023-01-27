PALMDALE — Celebrate mom as your Valentine at the City’s Mommy & Me Valentine’s Day Dance from 5 to 7 p.m., Feb. 17, at the Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center, 2723-A West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
This event is open to all ages and primarily geared toward families with children ages 5 to 12.
