CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is celebrating Black History Month with a series of virtual events and programs honoring the extraordinary contributions that African Americans have made to Rock ‘n Roll music.
Inspired by the sounds of Black history, the Rock Hall’s virtual events and programs include:
• Every Friday in February
• New Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Vault podcast episodes
Subscribe on the iHeart Radio App, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your favorite podcasts
Throughout February, enjoy new podcast episodes honoring the legacies of African American Inductees with unfiltered access to iconic Induction speeches. Episodes include Gladys Knight and the Pips inducted by Mariah Carey (today), Public Enemy inducted by Spike Lee and Harry Belafonte (Feb. 12), The Miracles inducted by Smokey Robinson (Feb. 19) and Buddy Guy inducted by B.B. King and Eric Clapton (Feb. 26).
9 a.m., Feb. 3
Desktop Dialogue: The Politics of Sound Virtual event (requires RSVP)
Join Nwaka Onwusa, Rock Hall’s Chief Curator and Andrew Cappetta, manager of Collection and Exhibition Programs at the Cleveland Museum of Art, for a conversation about the power of music and artists who have harnessed word and sound to fight for social justice and racial equality.
Feb. 8
Rock Hall spotlights MARTK’D winning sneaker
MARTK’D powered by Yellowbrick teamed up with the Rock Hall and Cleveland Cavaliers Diversity and Inclusion Department for a real-time design competition themed around teaming up for change. The winning sneaker is being featured within the Rock Hall’s “It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope & Empowerment” exhibit and amplifies the exhibit’s commentary on social injustice and inspires communities to unite.
4 p.m. , Feb. 11
Jackie Venson performance and interview
Follow and watch on Rock Hall’s Facebook and YouTube pages
Texas native Jackie Venson, the first African-American woman to win the category of “Best Guitarist” at the Austin Music Awards last year, performs a virtual 30-minute live set and post-show interview with Jason Hanley, Rock Hall’s Vice President of Education and Visitor Engagement, discussing her trailblazing career.
4 p.m., Feb. 18
Mr. Soul Documentary screening and panel discussion with Inductee Verdine White and Patti LaBelle
RSVP at https://www.rockhall.com/events
From 1968 to 1973, the public television variety show “SOUL!” Offered an unfiltered, uncompromising celebration of Black literature, poetry, music and politics — voices that had few other options for national exposure. Enjoy this special screening followed by a panel discussion with Rock Hall Inductee Verdine White of Earth Wind and Fire, singer and actress Patti LaBelle, writer, director and producer Melissa Haizlipm and Rock Hall’s Chief Curator, Nwaka Onwusa.
4 p.m., Feb. 20
Inductees from Sly and the Family Stone join episode of Tough Cookies hosted by Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie
For more info visit https://www.rockhall.com/events
Rock Hall Inductees Freddie Stone, Rose Stone, Larry Graham, Jerry Martini and Greg Errico of Sly and the Family Stone are special guests on this month’s episode of “Tough Cookies” hosted by Adam Weiner, the charismatic leader of Philadelphia-based Rock band Low Cut Connie. Join Adam as he interviews members of the band and performs several songs, plus take a tour through the Rock Hall’s Legends of Rock exhibit. The episode will broadcast through Low Cut Connie’s social channels.
4 p.m., Feb. 22
Rewriting Rock: New Takes on Black Women in Rock and Pop History
Follow and watch on Rock Hall’s Facebook and YouTube pages
Authors Daphne Brooks (“Liner Notes for the Revolution: The Intellectual Life of Black Feminist Sound”) and Maureen Mahon (“Black Diamond Queens: African American Women and Rock and Roll”) discuss their newly published books on Black women in Pop music. These works are part of a wave of new writing on Black women in Rock and Pop that sheds light on how dominant views of gender, race, sexuality and genre affected not only their careers, but how their stories were minimized or written out of music history. Presented in partnership with Case Western Reserve University’s Center for Popular Music Studies.
4 p.m., Feb. 26
Robert Randolph performance and interview
Follow and watch on Rock Hall’s Facebook and YouTube pages
Tune in for a virtual premier of the Rock Hall’s conversation and performance with Robert Randolph of The Family Band. Randolph discusses his Gospel roots and more with Jason Hanley, Rock Hall’s vice president of Education and Visitor Experience and performs a few songs from the Rock Hall’s Klipsch Audio Stage on his pedal steel guitar.
