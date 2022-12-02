PALMDALE — The holidays are upon us and the Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East, has performances to help celebrate the season.
The merriment begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday with “Christmas Celebration,” a collection of dance and carols presented by Darci McKee, Erin Hvegholm and Heather Benes.
The performances will include everything from the classic “O Christmas Tree” to Coldplay’s “Christmas Lights.” Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for seniors, students, military and those age 12 and younger.
Next up, at 7 p.m., on Dec. 10, is “Christmas Through the Years.” The AV Children’s Choir will sing some of the season’s most beloved songs, including “O Holy Night” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for seniors, students, military and those age 12 and younger.
“Sharpo’s Holiday Magic Matinee,” at 7 p.m., on Dec. 11, will bring an interactive magic show tailored for younger audiences. Children make the magic happen in this program full of holiday cheer. After the performance, there will be a meet-and-greet with the players as they make balloon twists for the children. Tickets are $17 for adults and $7 for seniors, students, military and those age 12 and younger.
West Coast Classical will present “Making Spirits Bright,” at 7:30 p.m., on Dec. 16. The beginning to pro-level musicians will play a program filled with favorite holiday music. Tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for seniors, students, military and those age 12 and younger.
At 7:30 p.m., on Dec. 17, West Coast Classical Concert and Symphonic Orchestras will return with “Sounds of the Holidays.” The two, 50-piece full orchestras will perform holiday favorites.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for seniors, students, military and those age 12 and younger.
“The holidays are for making fun memories at the Palmdale Playhouse and every year, we put together a full schedule of events,” Palmdale Recreation Manager Kevin Altobelli said in a release announcing the events. “Continuing this year is self-selection seating for all Playhouse events. When you purchase your tickets at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, you will also be able to choose your seat.”
All ticket prices include a convenience fee. Tickets may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com or at the box office beginning one hour before each show.
The Playhouse no longer accepts cash. Visa, MasterCard and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand.
For information, call 661-267-5684.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.