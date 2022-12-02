Holiday shows

The AV Children’s Choir will perform at 7 p.m., Dec. 10, at the Palmdale Playhouse.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The holidays are upon us and the Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East, has performances to help celebrate the season.

The merriment begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday with “Christmas Celebration,” a collection of dance and carols presented by Darci McKee, Erin Hvegholm and Heather Benes.

