PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library will host a Harry Potter Birthday Bash from 2-4 p.m. July 30. Admission is free.
The festivities will include representatives from all four Hogwarts houses, take-home bags with wizarding activities and door prizes. It will also celebrate the end of the library’s summer reading program. Children, teens and adults who have completed the program will be entered into a raffle to win prizes.
“Calling all wizards and muggles, come celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with us at the Library,” Youth Services Librarian Ellen Smith said. “We are so excited to show off our Hogwarts pride.”
Attendees are encouraged to wear either muggle or wizard attire.
“This is a nice way to cap off our summer reading program, celebrating all of our community members that participated and earned badges and prizes,” Smith said.
The library, at 700 East Palmdale Blvd., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
