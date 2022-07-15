PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library will host a Harry Potter Birthday Bash from 2 to 4 p.m., July 29, Admission is free.
The event will include representatives from all four Hogwarts’ houses and attendees are encouraged to wear either muggle or wizard attire.
Attendees can enjoy free Harry Potter goodies while browsing for their next library book. The event will also celebrate the end of the library’s Camp iREAD Summer Reading Program.
Children, teens and adults who have completed the program will be entered into a raffle to win prizes. Those interested can still sign up for Camp iREAD at https://palmdale.beanstack.org/
“At the library, we love all things literary and we love reasons to gather together and celebrate” Library Director Robert Shupe said. “This event makes for the perfect combination, and we invite our community members to join us as we celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday and the end of our exciting Summer Reading Program.It’s going to be fun.”
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday. It is at 700 East Palmdale Blvd.
For more information, call the library at 661-267-5600, TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.