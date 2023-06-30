Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra

Charles Fernandez will play bassoon as a guest musician with the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra during its Fourth of July program, which takes place Sunday at Country Oaks Baptist Church.

 Photo courtesy of Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra

TEHACHAPI — The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, and the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus, led by Sandra Adams, will celebrate the Fourth of July with a stirring program of show tunes, movie music, patriotic songs, marches, light classical and pop music.

The concert will be on Sunday at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road.

