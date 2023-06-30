TEHACHAPI — The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, and the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus, led by Sandra Adams, will celebrate the Fourth of July with a stirring program of show tunes, movie music, patriotic songs, marches, light classical and pop music.
The concert will be on Sunday at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road.
Relax from 4 to 6 p.m. to special tunes brought to you by the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra and Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus. Downbeat for “The Star-Spangled Banner” is at 4 p.m., followed by the Armed Forces Salute. Members and veterans of the armed services are invited to stand when they hear their service’s song.
There will be a world premiere performance of three pieces arranged by TSO members. Andrew Barth, the symphony’s French horn player, has arranged “The Launch” from the movie “Apollo 13.”
Barth is a mechanical engineer at Scaled, but for fun he loves listening to movie music and arranging it for the orchestra. Charles Fernandez plays bassoon as a guest musician with the symphony. The orchestra will be playing his “Tribute to Bob Hope” and “Around the World in 80 Days” medley.
Since the orchestra won’t be able to give the usual concert in the stadium, the concert will be livestreamed on the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra Facebook page. This and previous concerts from this year can be found and enjoyed through the website.
On Facebook, search for Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra. People also can search the Internet for the Tehachapi Symphony to find Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra — Home with a www.facebook.com address.
Audience members may meet directors, composers, and musicians following the concert during the reception.
All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community. Concerts, though, are not free to produce. Check the tehachapiorchestra.com website for more information about sponsorships and donations or call 821-7511.
