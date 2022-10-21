PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library will have its annual Halloween and Dia de los Muertos event from 2 to 4 p.m., Oct. 28.
Attendees are invited to trick or treat through the library and gather sweets and treats from different themed stations.
“Every year, the library hosts a Halloween and Dia de los Muertos event for the community where families can safely celebrate this fun holiday,” Public Services Manager Josephine Trott said. “This year, we are happy do it once more and we welcome all ages to celebrate. To get more in the holiday spirit, we will also have our Spooky Movie Nights, on Wednesday, at 5:30 all month long and on the week of the event, we will have a special passive program to honor Dia de los Muertos, where participants can write to their loved ones and hang it on a tree.”
The library is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.
For more information, call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
