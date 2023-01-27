PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale and The Music Center invite the community to celebrate Black History Month with two special events, in February, at the Palmdale Playhouse.
The Playhouse celebrates the opening of its newest art exhibit, “Expansion: Exploring Evolution and Expansion Through Hair,” by artist Ashley Khan, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 2. No reservations are required and light refreshments will be served at this free reception.
Khan is a multi-disciplinary artist exploring art within illustration, hand lettering, fiber arts and wardrobe design. In this exhibit, she focuses on “expansion” — always building to develop and matriculate into greater creative works. Her exhibition will be on display through Feb. 28. Call 661-267-5684 to schedule additional viewing opportunities.
Continue the celebration at Palmdale Playhouse from 4 to 7 p.m., Feb. 4, with an evening of “Dance, Music, Paint, Poetry, and Peace: Celebrating Community through Creativity.”
Mosaic Performances will be hosted by poetry and spoken word artist, author and actor Sean Hill. The evening will include a dance and music performance from Got Rhythm!, based on the indigenous American art form of rhythm tap dance. The evening will conclude with a meet and greet with Hill and Khan.
This event is free, but reservations are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of four patrons per reservation. Once a reservation is made, an email confirmation will be sent to the email address provided and serves as the event entry ticket. Register at https://www.palmdaleplayhouse.com/f/18
Palmdale Playhouse is hosting these presentations in conjunction with The Music Center’s Arts Grown LA.
Arts Grown LA, a TMC Arts program, builds on The Music Center’s partnerships with community groups and local artists to offer free, family-friendly performances and art-making experiences for all ages.
The Palmdale Playhouse is at 38334 10th St. East.
