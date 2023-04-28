Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month at the Littlerock Library.
The library is hosting an event from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., May 6, where attendees can braid a colorful ribbon lei.
The idea was inspired by the handmade lei created and worn by Native Hawaiians and will use a braiding technique to create them. Attendance is limited and advance registration is required.
To sign up, see library staff or register online at Visit.LaCountyLibrary.org/Events and filter by location or event date.
For more information, contact the library, at 35119 80th St. East, by calling 661-944-4138.
