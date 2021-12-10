“The Nutcracker,” presented by the Antelope Valley Ballet, will return to the Lancaster Performing Arts Center main stage for three performances on Dec. 11 and 12.
The performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 12.
“The Nutcracker’s” libretto is based on a 19th century story by Prussian author E.T.A. Hoffman. The ballet score is one of Russian composer Peter Illyich Tchaikovsky’s most famous pieces.
The story follows Clara, a young girl who receives a toy soldier nutcracker from her godfather, Herr Drosselmeyer, as a gift on Christmas Eve.
But Clara’s jealous younger brother Fritz breaks the prized gift, setting in motion a magical chain of events. Clara then dreams of a Nutcracker prince and a battle against the Mouse King, which culminates with the “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”
All patrons must wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status to enter and attend performances at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, including guests two years of age and older.
Tickets cost $30 for orchestra and $25 for balcony. For details, visit www.lpac.org, call 661-723-5950, or visit the LPAC box office at 750 West Lancaster Blvd.
