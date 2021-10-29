"The Cherry Orchard” presented by Cedar Street Theatre was three weeks from opening last year when the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down. Twenty months later, the play will open a four-day run in the Nellie and Lou Bozigian Family Theatre, on Nov. 4.
Although the production was shut down, the cast continued to rehearse. They conducted Zoom rehearsals once a month for about 10 months. Cast members rehearsed in-person for the past couple of weeks wearing face masks.
“It’s been like a family,” director David Wright said.
He lost eight cast members in the intervening months. One actor got married and moved out of state. Her father, who was cast as the play’s male lead, followed. The actor’s replacement left the production after one rehearsal.
Wright called on a friend, actor Dan Swaney, who had a lead role in Cedar Street Theatre’s production of “The 39 Steps,” which Wright also directed in April 2019.
Two cast members — Elizabeth Yarberry Baumann (Varya) and Nathan Bohannon (Yepikhodov) — got married, during rehearsals. Another new cast member, Rebecca Laird Pierce, got married, about a month ago.
“We’ve had a number of people have to learn lines in a very short time, one of them being myself,” Wright said.
Actor Eric Leiss, who was cast in the role of Gaev, the brother of Madame Lyubov Ranevskaya (Ann Wright), got sick and was not able to perform, so David Wright stepped in at the last minute. He will perform with his wife, Ann Wright.
“The Cherry Orchard” was Russian playwright Anton Chekhov’s last play.
“It’s just absolutely one of my favorite plays,” David Wright said.
He previously directed “The Cherry Orchard” at Quartz Hill High School; it was his last play before he retired.
“I love Chekhov,” he said.
David Wright added a lot of important things in a Chekhov play happen off stage. The characters then talk about what just happened in front of the audience.
“It’s a very naturalistic way of communicating the characters and the way they live,” David Wright said. “We’re watching them living through their simplest things.”
In “The Cherry Orchard,” the aristocratic Russian land owner Madame Ranevskaya returns to her family estate with her daughters in a final attempt to save the beloved cherry orchard, which must be sold to clear debts.
“The chips are down, they’re going to lose this estate if they’re not careful,” David Wright said. “They don’t appear to be bothered by that. They don’t really look the truth in the face, so they just think, ‘Oh, something will turn up, something will happen.’ It’s a good message for how we sometimes live our own lives.”
Ann Wright previously appeared in “The Cherry Orchard” at Antelope Valley College when she played Varya, the matriarch’s adopted daughter. Now she is the matriarch.
“These people, they can’t seem to transition from being part of the aristocracy to a more normal life, which is what the revolution was leading to,” Ann Wright said. “She’s not realistic, she’s very much a dreamer and hopeful. At the same time, she doesn’t have a realistic view of the changes around her or even poverty or anything like that. None of us in our lives, we’re not ready for change and that’s pretty much what it’s about.”
Actor Gary Boyles plays Simeonov-Pischik, a land owner who is always talking about money. Boyles, who has been with the production from the start, wanted to be in the play to work with David Wright. The director auditioned him three or four times.
“There was always one other actor that got the part that I wanted,” Boyles said.
Rebecca Laird Pierce, who plays Anya, only recently joined the cast. She wanted to audition for the play the first time around, but could not, due to a scheduling conflict. When the role opened, she read the part for David Wright.
“I just finished another production where I stepped in for someone who had dropped out, so I learned that I can learn lines quickly if I need to,” she said. “I’m really just thrilled that it worked out and I’m really exited. I think Chekhov is an incredible writer and I’m really privileged to get to work under David on a play like ‘The Cherry Orchard.’”
Showtimes for “The Cherry Orchard” are 8 p.m., Nov. 4, 5 and 6, and 2 p.m., Nov. 6 and 7.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $18 for seniors 62 and older and youth 17 and younger.
All patrons must wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status to enter and attend performances at LPAC — this includes all guests two years of age and older.
