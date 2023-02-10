PALMDALE — Enjoy music from Stone Soul, an eight-piece, horn-blowing, foot-stomping classic Soul and Motown tribute band.
They will perform at 8 p.m., Feb. 18 at Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East.
Stone Soul will have the audience dancing the jerk, the mashed potato and the twist to hits from Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and more.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, military and children 12 and under and are available at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com
In addition, seats are still available for Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries, performing at 8 p.m., Saturday at the Palmdale Playhouse.
Tickets for all performances are available at the Box Office beginning one hour before the show. The Playhouse no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand.
Access to the Playhouse is available only from the north via Palmdale Boulevard.
For more information, call the Palmdale Playhouse at 661-267-5684.
