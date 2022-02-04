PALMDALE — The Palmdale Playhouse will present singer Frank Graves in concert at 7 p.m., Feb. 26.
A member of the Grammy Recording Academy, he will bring to the stage, his high energy band ChemistrySounds. Performing crowd favorite songs such as “My Girl,” “What’s Goin’ On” and “Let’s Stay Together,” along with a few of his newest releases, “If I Were A Love Song,” “See About Me” and “Loving You,” it will be an evening of music and crowd interaction.
Currently signed with UniSoul Records and managed by Freelance Entertainment Corp., Graves will also present roses to the first 300 women at the concert, as a show of appreciation.
“Frank Graves will be returning to the Antelope Valley to share his love of music within his own community,” Recreation Manager Kevin Altobelli said. “It will be a wonderful evening of music and romance.”
Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors, students, military, and ages 12 and under and are available at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com. Self-selection seating is available for all Playhouse events.
Tickets for all shows may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com or at the box office beginning two hours before each show. Note that the Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East, no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand.
For more information, call 661-267-5684.
