Antelope Valley College’s Symphonic Band will celebrate the music of world-renowned composer Robert W. Smith at 8 p.m., Monday in the AV College Performing Arts Theatre, 3041 West Ave. K, Lancaster.
Smith’s original works for winds and percussion have been programmed by countless military, university, high school and middle school bands throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, South America and Asia, according to his biography.
Smith’s “profoundly programmatic works paint a picture of worlds unknown and mystical,” AV College Music Instructor Gary Heaton-Smith wrote in an email. “This is a concert that should not be missed!”
Audiences can also join Test Flight, AV College’s own commercial music ensemble, as they present their fall concert “Party in the U.S.A.” at 8 p.m., Tuesday, in the AV College Black Box Theatre.
The program features the music of Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, The Edgar Winter Group, Smashmouth, 311 and many more.
“If you are ready to get your ear bones bent and face melted, bring your dancing shoes and come on out,” Heaton-Smith wrote.
Tickets cost $10 each for the AVC Symphonic Band and Test Flight performances and can be purchased by visiting http://tickets.avc.edu/events
For more information, call box office at 661-722-6580 or send an email to tickets@avc.edu
All AV College Performing Arts Theatre and Black Box Theatre patrons are required to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status.
Patrons are required to wear face coverings at all times while indoors.
