A “Peanuts” cartoon by  Charles M. Schulz, in 1999 shows kids at a museum with one off on the side, gazing at a painting of the dog Earl from “Mutts.” More than 75 syndicated cartoonists have tucked tributes, Easter eggs and references to “Peanuts” in Nov. 26/Saturday’s funny papers to honor the creator of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and company.

NEW YORK — Cartoonists across the nation are celebrating the 100th birthday of “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz as only they can — with cartoons.

