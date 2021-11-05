The Adopt an At-Risk Veteran group will host a car and motorcycle show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, at AV Harley Davidson, 1759 West Ave. J-12, Lancaster. Vendors will be on hand and there will be food vendors, as well. In addition, there will be some giveaways and military T-shirts, pins, hats and patches will be for sale.
For $5 a spin, attendees can spin the money wheel for a chance to win a prize (gift cards, hats, T-shirts and more).
Come out and support the Antelope Valley’s veterans. Donations can be made to AARV.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.