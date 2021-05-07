PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is launching a poster contest as part of its “This is Our Shot, Palmdale!” vaccine campaign.
The contest began May 1 and is free to enter and is open to anyone 16 years and older. The top three will receive gift cards in the amount of $100 (first prize), $75 (second prize) and $50 (third prize). Selected artists and their posters will be featured on promotional materials, signage, and social media.
Submitted posters should feature original artwork that conveys the importance of individual and public health and include the theme title, “This is Our Shot, Palmdale!”
They should provide a unique perspective on how the COVID-19 vaccine has impacted you and your community through a positive and personal way.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to use creative imagery to show us why you got your vaccine, or why you want to get your shot,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
Entries are due by 5 p.m., May 31.
For more information and a complete list of contest rules, visit https://cityofpalmdale.org/1091/Its-Our-Shot-Palmdale-Poster-Contest
