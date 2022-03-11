If you’re looking for a hearty supply of Classic Rock, consider the new album, “External Combustion” by Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs.
Campbell, a founding member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, has kept busy the last few years.
Assembling his band The Dirty Knobs, to record last year, they finally released their second album, “External Combustion” on March 4.
Crediting all sonic endeavors to Campbell (guitar, vocals), guitarist Jason Sinay, drummer Matt Laug and bassist Lance Morrison, the album was co-produced by Campbell and George Drakoulias (The Black Crowes, The Jayhawks). Chronologically, it follows Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs’ debut album, “Wreckless Abandon” (2020).
Starting with a wave of distorted riffs similar in tone and precision to those of Petty, lead single “Wicked Mind,” a rollicking number (also see “Lightning Boogie”), is an open display of the quartet’s strength.
Campbell’s wailing guitar slides along with lean, purposeful instrumentals from the band, drives a story about a man tormented by his wicked side.
Get used to rebelliousness with lyrics like, “High as a kite hiding from a search light, I didn’t get home ’til way past midnight. Sneaking through the alley like a hungry dog, I’m not used to living high on the hog.”
Soaking in a swampy muck, the Gritty steel Blues of “Brigitte Bardot” features a robust, faster-paced drum/bass section and Campbell’s signature vocals (between Petty and Bob Dylan) on a song that views a love interest akin to the track’s French 1950s and 1960s model/sex symbol’s namesake.
Speaking about his vocals, Campbell — who has a southern background — once mentioned to the Guardian, “I really made a conscious effort to try and filter out stuff that might sound like I’m mimicking my friend (Petty). I think I found my own voice. But some of it I can’t get rid of.”
For a different serving of aggression, “Cheap Talk” mixes up the approach. Here, Campbell uses the Dirty Knobs’s dark boogie setting to channel Alice Cooper-like attitudes as he denounces a gas-lighting love, “I know how you are, You push me too far, Like a burned out shooting star, I know how you are.”
Following that energy, the title track is a searing work. Almost-droning solos and a thunderous back-track, at times, fringes on Groove Metal.
Including piano from fellow Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers founding member Benmont Tench on “Lightning Boogie,” other guest spots of the album include Ian Hunter from Mott the Hoople on “Dirty Job” and singer-songwriter Margo Price on the slower paced, vulnerable homesick duet, “State of Mind.”
Closing out the back half of this album that flirts with the best of Rock music’s indulgences without bloating itself, a few more gems come to the surface.
“Electric Gypsy” — another slow jam — uses the clean-sounding/fuzz guitar approach and chronicles the rough lifestyle of playing music for a living from a wizened perspective.
Meanwhile, “It is Written” is a catchy, Americana plucking call to action. Its upbeat style and lyrics like, “People are hurting, people of all ages. Mother Nature’s angry and cold war wages. Gotta raise your fist, gotta raise your voices, It’s time to make some hard choices,” make for one of the most immediate protest songs in recent memory.
