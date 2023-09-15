Cedar Street Theater presents show over two weekends at AV College
Audiences can step back into the energy and excitement of the late 1950s with Cedar Street Theatre’s production of “Bye Bye Birdie” at the Antelope Valley College Performing Arts Theatre.
The show will be on stage Sept. 15 to 17 and Sept. 22 to 24.
The stage production, with music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Lee Adams, is based on a book by Michael Steward. The story was influenced by Elvis Presley’s conscription into the US Army in 1957.
“Cedar Street wanted to do a show that was semi-nostalgic,” director Margaret Wassner said.
The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical is a satire of American society, teenagers and the obsession with music idols. The musical features the songs “Put on a Happy Face,” “A Lot of Livin’ to Do,” “One Last Kiss” and “What’s the Matter with Kids Today?”
Talent manager Albert Peterson (Marco Aguilar) panics when his client, Conrad Birdie (Zachary Sullivan) is drafted into the Army.
The show tells the tale of ’50s pop idol Conrad Birdie, whose character is loosely based on Elvis Presley. With just a few days until he leaves for the Army, Birdie plans to sing his hit single, “One Last Kiss,” on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” during which he will give a kiss to one lucky girl, Kim MacAfee (Audrey Gelb), for a very public farewell.
It is all a PR stunt to keep Peterson from going bankrupt.
“It’s very fun,” Wassner said. “We have such a talented cast.”
Amelia Camacho plays Peterson’s secretary/girlfriend, Rose Alvarez.
“It seems like it’s called ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ so it’s about Conrad Birdie, but it’s really about those two,” Wassner said.
Sullivan, a student at California State University, Channel Islands, is a community theater veteran.
“I’m having fun with this show,” Sullivan said. “I’ve been doing theater since I was 9; I’m 21 now.”
Sullivan was home for the summer and thought, why not audition?
“It didn’t overlap too much with my semester over there so I was like, ‘Man, it’d be great to be in a theater show again,’ ” he said. “I’ve been doing it since I was a kid. Theater always feels like a great escape, a great place like home.”
Sullivan also loves Conrad Birdie. He described his character as “ridiculously over the top.”
“I like being ridiculous and over the top,” he said.
Choreographer Robyn Hawley developed the dance numbers for the show.
“I want it to be very fun, upbeat (and) exciting,” she said.
Actress Marlaya Fisher, 11, plays Penelope Ann, one of Kim’s teenage friends.
“I love singing,” she said. “I love being on stage just doing what I love. I started in 2020 and I was absolutely terrified and I’ve grown so much since.”
“Bye Bye Birdie” will be on stage 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16 and Sept. 22 to 23 and 2 p.m. Sept. 17 and 24 at the AV College Performing Arts Theatre, 3041 West Ave. K. Tickets cost $20 to $25 each.
