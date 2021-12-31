PALMDALE — The Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East, will present the Bullfrogg Blues band live in concert at 6 p.m., Jan. 22.
The Bullfrogg Blues Band (BBB) is a melting pot of musicians on one stage. With an old soul feel and youthful energy, BBB touches on Rock, Country and original Blues.
Band members include seasoned players including Manny Cat on bass, Danny Gerrass on drums, Noel Deis on keys, Neil Werner on harmonica and the supercharged trio of lead guitar players including Ric Ilejay, Mark Burgess, and Roby Duron.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $17 for seniors, students, military and ages 12 and under and are available at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com New this year is self-selection seating for all Playhouse events.
Tickets for all shows may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com or at the Box Office, beginning two hours before each show. Please note that the Playhouse no longer accepts cash.
For more information, call 661-267-5684.
