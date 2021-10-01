Traditionally, while defying convention, the Antelope Valley has always been a magnet drawing in talented creatives — at times coming from various parts of the country and potentially, the world.
Other times, they pulled up from the soil, drawn out and shaped by the desert to create something unique. Sometimes, growing up in a smaller town, we don’t realize what we are capable of or what our potential truly is until we go forth and try. Without that effort, someone might always wonder, “what if?”
Broken Cuffs, a local Punk band, is a perfect example. They started in Palmdale in 2005, but due to various life responsibilities, they disbanded in 2006.
Had they not decided to reunite in 2015, they would not have grown into a rising force within the US and international punk scene.
They have opened for some of their musical heroes, toured the country and are now releasing their second album, “Broken Cuffs.”
I sat down with Richard Ramos (lead vocals/guitar) and Coby Sill (bass/back-up vocals) for a two part-conversation on the band’s history, memorable experiences and the recording process behind this new album.
Jesse Davidson: What sparked the band’s reunion in 2015?
Ricardo Ramos: One of our original members, my cousin Anthony, said, “What do you think if we started up the band again?” I had just recently gone through a divorce and had a bunch of free time. So I said, “I can play a weekend here or two.” I texted everyone from our original line-up and they said yes. Shortly after that, our original bassist told us, “I’m going through a lot of things in my personal life right now, I don’t know if I have time to do the band.” That’s how Coby came into the picture. We started jamming out and our original singer was on board. We booked our comeback show with a couple months of promotion. Making posters, putting them up at venues, skate shops, record stores, etc. Two days before the show, our singer says, “I’m not going to be able to make the show.” He’s in the military and he said, “I was just given my schedule today; I have to go to work.” One of the guys in band suggested I jump in on vocals and cover for him. I’ve always played lead guitar and back-up vocals but was never the front man. The band said, “Well, we’re either going to cancel it and the promoter will remember we are flaky. Or we just pull through it and you take the lead.” I decided to sing. The night went pretty well. Eventually, I stayed on vocals because we kept booking shows with me filling in.
JD: Wow, that’s lot of pressure the first show back.
RR: Yeah and it was unrehearsed. We didn’t have time to get together and practice. I was flying back from Mexico two days before. I guess it was meant to be because that’s where we’re at now. It’s been a fun ride.
JD: It sounds like it. Since then, you’ve had the chance to open for some really big punk bands like The Adicts, T.S.O.L., Lower Class Brats, Grade 2, Naked Aggression. Describe the feeling that gives you both.
RR: We’ve had some very incredible opportunities where we always say, “What the hell? Are we really sharing the stage with these bands?” They’re bands we idolized in high school. Even back in 2005, we already opened for some big names like The Casualities, Total Chaos and Blitz. We were only 17 and got to play for our heroes. These people know us by name now. We can walk into a club and instead of me as a teenager going up and saying, “Hi I’m Ricardo, nice to meet you.” They come up to us and say, “Hey what’s up guys!”
JD: Yeah. They’re your peers now.
RR: It’s incredible. If everything just ended tonight, I’d have some pretty good memories. I think Coby could agree with me on that.
Coby Sill: Yeah definitely. I never expected anything like this to ever come about. Before this, I would have a band here and there. Once I went to AVC and took classes with Nate Dillon, he just really instilled in me the confidence and drive to get back out there and do something. Right around that time, Ricardo hit me up and asked if I wanted to join the band. The band I was in at that time started to fall apart so I said, “Yes, let’s do this.” He said we would play one show a month or every other month. It just snowballed into this thing that got so big. It was nothing like I expected but it’s the experience of a lifetime I wouldn’t trade for anything.
Their self-titled album is coming out on October 1. Visit the following links for more information:
