This week, the conversation with Broken Cuffs continues.
For those unfamiliar, they are a local Punk band from the Antelope Valley that has become a new face in the international punk rock community. Their self-titled second album, “Broken Cuffs,” is out now.
JD: How has the band grown and developed from its beginning to this newest album?
Ricardo Ramos: Wait, have we grown? (everyone laughs) In a nutshell, our music is very primitive. Some people might think that’s offensive. I fully understand our music is very simple to play. It’s very DIY in the sense that I never had music or guitar lessons. It’s not about how good you are on guitar, it’s about how much fun you are having. We always write music that if we were sitting in our bedroom, we’d be listening to it. It’s not that we like to brag about ourselves. We always write music that is catchy to us. If I write a riff and hook on the chorus, I can already imagine people are probably going to sing that. That sounds like I’m showing off, but that’s not it. I like listening to stuff that, if it’s the first time you hear it, in a live performance, by the second time we sing the chorus, if people are singing along, that’s success. Now they’re singing this brand-new song they’ve never heard before, in a different state, even, shaking their head or starting a mosh pit. Success.
I don’t know if we’ve grown since our release five years ago. We’ve just been writing music and playing it live on stage.
CS: Non-stop (laughs).
JD: Was there a reason the recording was delayed?
RR: We’ve been wanting to record for the past few years but our drummer situation was always coming and going. Then the pandemic happened. We talked to each other and said, “No matter how good of a show comes out way, we’re going to say no until we see some light at the end of the tunnel.” Then I said, “I want to play zero shows until we get some studio time in and put out a new album.” We also always put the writing process on the back-burner so we could play a gig. There were times where we would play every weekend in San Diego, LA, Ventura, you name it. Sometimes, we’d play two shows in one night.
For recording, we went with our friend David Perez at Memphis Street Studios in San Fernando. He’s from a band called The Hard Knocks. We listened back in the studio before all the post-production stuff. Coby and I looked at each other and said, “This sounds amazing.”
JD: Coby, what does the band do for you as a creative outlet? Is it cathartic? Energizing?
Coby Sill: It gives me that outlet. Otherwise, I’d write music here and there but it would never get out into the public. Having an actual song come to fruition, it’s recorded and it exists out in the world? It’s incredible to me. Making yourself vulnerable that way and being like, “I wrote this song, I don’t know how it is, can you check it out?” and having the band say, “That’s a great song!” There’s no better feeling than that.
RR: We just released our video for “Media Takeover” a couple of months ago. When it came down to picking a song, I wanted to do one Coby wrote. We put it out and a couple weeks later, some guys from Russia put it on their podcast and played it on their channel. Something Coby wrote in his bedroom is being played in Russia. We never thought that would happen. With this new album, an Indonesian Punk rock label is putting it out on cassette in Indonesia and Japan.
JD: Whoa! That’s huge. You never know what that will lead to over there.
RR: Yep. We’re super stoked. The guy that’s putting out the tape also does tour management. I think in the distant future, we may have to go to Indonesia.
JD: Growing up, I heard a lot of negative stereotypes about the Antelope Valley. What advice would you give to younger kids coming up through music?
RR: I would say definitely do it. You can’t write angry music or something about issues if there are none. If you live in a neighborhood like Palmdale, we definitely have things to say. We did it because we wanted someone to listen; we didn’t expect the world to listen. If you’re from a small town, don’t do drugs; play music. I’m not straight edge but I don’t (expletive) around with drugs. If I’m having bad day, I play music. And even if no one listens, do it for yourself.
