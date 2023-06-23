2023 Tony Awards - Show

David Stone and members of the company of “Kimberly Akimbo” accept the award for best musical at the 76th annual Tony Awards on June 11 at the United Palace theater in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — New Broadway musicals “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Shucked,” “Some Like It Hot” and “& Juliet” — as well as the play “Leopoldstadt” — all saw nice bumps at their box offices after the Tony Award telecast.

Data from The Broadway League released Tuesday shows many of the musicals and plays featured on the June 11 awards show benefited financially from getting valuable exposure in front of millions.

