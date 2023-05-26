Cedar Street Theatre will present the hit Broadway musical “Something Rotten!” on the main stage at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center from Friday, May 26, through Sunday, May 28.
“It’s probably the most brilliantly written play that I think I’ve ever come across,” director Sharon Roberts said.
The musical comedy with a book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick joins Shakespeare with modern Broadway musicals and features a wacky cast of over-the-top characters.
“It’s actually been deemed the love letter to Broadway musicals,” Roberts said.
The musical is set in 1595 in London, where playwright brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are jealous of rock star poet William Shakespeare. Nick is looking for their next big hit. He meets local soothsayer Thomas Nostradamus, the nephew of the famous Nostradamus. He asks the soothsayer what Shakespeare’s next hit is going to be; Thomas Nostradamus tells him it’s “Omelette: The Musical,” so that’s what the brothers write.
“There’s dancing eggs; there’s every kind of thing you can imagine in this play,” Roberts said. “It’s very funny.”
Roberts has wanted to direct the show since she saw it at the Ahmanson Theatre in 2017. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed Cedar Street’s production.
“It’s been such an awesome cast,” she said. “I have had such a beautiful cast.”
Actor Anthony Langford plays Thomas Nostradamus, which he characterized as one of the most physical roles he’s ever play.
“He’s just literally insane and crazy and probably one of the most out-of-this-world characters in modern musical theater,” Langford said.
Actor Kevin Clark plays Nick Bottom, the same name of a character in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
“There’s a lot of references between modern musical theater as well as Shakespeare references throughout the show,” Clark said.
Clark first heard of the show when it touring following its Broadway debut in 2015.
“I just kind of fell in love with the show as a whole — the comedy, the wackiness of it,” he said.
The character of Nick Bottom, the older brother to Nigel Bottom, is a complicated character who appealed to Clark.
“He wants to do what’s best,” Clark said. “He also wants to taste fame just a little bit. Unfortunately, he’s willing to do anything and pays the price.”
Clark called the comedy in the show a love letter to Mel Brooks.
Actor Jared Porter plays Nigel Bottom. He got the part after he tagged along to a callback with his partner, Aaron Foley, who plays Shakespeare.
“She (Roberts) was very gracious and said ‘Yes, please, go for it,’ ” Porter said.
“And he blew me away and I said, ‘I know what part he’s playing,’ ” Roberts said.
Actor Katelyn Herbert plays Bea Bottom, Nick’s wife.
“This is, hands down, one of the funniest shows I’ve ever seen written in general for theater, so being a part of it in any capacity was a dream, ensemble or lead or whatever,” Herbert said.
Amanda Squires play Portia, the puritan daughter of Brother Jeremiah (played by Eric Weinstein) and the love interest of Nigel Bottom.
“She’s a real innocent character who I never have any idea of what she’s talking about, which is really fun,” she said.
Weinstein’s Brother Jeremiah is usually described as a deranged puritan who hates theater and wants all theaters to be torn down, the actor said.
“He doesn’t like music; he doesn’t like performances; he doesn’t like anything that he thinks would have people stray from the path,” Weinstein said.
Gary Boyles plays Shylock, the tax collector. Boyles wanted to be in “Something Rotten!” for a chance to work with director Roberts.
“That’s the only reason, because I can’t dance,” he said. “It’s a real good cast, good strong cast from the top down and from the bottom up.”
Actor Kevin Goodman plays the minstrel, a role he took on about one-and-a-half weeks ago after the previous actor had to drop out of the show.
“I am the grateful recipient of fate,” Goodman said.
Goodman did a couple of vocal rehearsals over Zoom for Roberts.
“My first vocal lessons in 18 years,” he said.
He hasn’t performed in anything since he was in high school, where he did musical theater and choir. He recently reconnected with his drama teacher and choir teacher from Valencia High School.
“I’ve been at it since Friday, and then Sunday and Monday,” he said. “I feel very blessed and honored to join such a lovely show and a really great opportunity.”
Actor Aaron Foley, who plays Shakespeare, didn’t know much about the musical.
“I just heard Sharon talk about it and how excited she was, which has intrigued me,” he said.
Roberts mentioned it again when auditions came up.
“I just thought, ‘Why not,’ because then I looked into it and it’s just the humor of the whole show,” he said. “It pushes that line of being inappropriate but it’s not at all; that’s what makes it more exciting to me.”
“Something Rotten!” is not recommended for children younger than 16.
The show will be on stage at 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, 750 West Lancaster Boulevard.
Tickets cost $25 for regular admission; $22 for seniors ages 62 and older and youth ages 17 and younger.
For details, visit www.lpac.org or call 661-723-5950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.