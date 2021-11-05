Refreshing his sonic palette, Alice in Chains co-founder Jerry Cantrell returns with a new album and his first independent release, with “Brighten.”
On shelves Oct. 29, his third solo album and first since “Degradation Trip” (2002), is the result of recording sessions with Guns N’ Roses’s Duff McKagan (bass), former Dillinger Escape Plan front man Greg Puciato and drummer Gil Sharone. Twisting his approach, the 55-year-old rocker trades his typical dark moods/lyrics for more positive, enlivened tones.
Immediately, opening track ”Atone” is a cut of Chains nostalgia. Steel-tinged guitar riffs merge with wah effects with Cantrell’s signature vocal harmony on display. With an almost epic Western film score sound at times, he explained the song’s attitude in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.
“As a fan of Ennio Morricone scores and Sergio Leone movies, it’s got a bit of that outlaw vibe, with a cool psycho hillbilly stomp,” Cantrell said.
The title track is a swinging, distortion-heavy taste of Grunge. It opens with a spicy hard Rock riff and tops it with thick layers of fuzz, feedback and guitar harmonies.
“Prism of Doubt” takes a different approach, where Alt-Rock guitars mix with Country slide inflections for celebratory vibes.
“This record has a little bit more sunshine breaking through the clouds ... without being too light,” Cantrell explained to Apple Music. “It’s got plenty of meat to it. ‘Prism of Doubt,’ to me — I feel like the sun is out, I’m driving in my convertible, cruising along the beach. It’s just a good time song.”
“Siren Song’s” modulation between clean and distorted guitar licks is a prime example of how the band plays so freely with emotion over these nine tracks. The first clean portion almost has a lulling nature. Then, a steady bass groove and an emotional solo kick in, signaling a shift.
Cantrell is in a meditative mindset, counting his blessings and saluting the strong spirits who’ve steered him away from trouble even when everyone else was making mistakes. This is evident in the lyrics, “In my dark you are the light,” when I’m wrong you are the right.”
A pure Rock jam, “Had to Know” churns along with catchy fret work and more signature vocal harmonies. Vivid verses like, “Tonight I spilled myself on the floor, admired the way you come through the door. Remember the precious look on your face. You measured the dose, acquired the taste,” pulls the listener in, begging you to wonder how the story unfolds.
The offering finishes with a long coming tribute of Elton John’s 1971 classic, “Goodbye.” The duo have a personal history — John contributed to the title track from Alice In Chains’s “Black Gives Way to Blue” album. Also, Cantrell considers John a childhood musical idol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.