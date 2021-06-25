PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, in partnership with members of the arts community in the Antelope Valley, will host the next installment in its Support the Arts Series entitled “Bridge Builders” on the Library’s YouTube channel (Palmdale City Library) at 10 a.m. Saturday.
In this program, local musician and weekly Antelope Valley Press Showcase columnist Jesse Davidson will interview local educator and professional drummer Tre’ Balfour.
Having worked professionally with the likes of Michael Bolton, Gladys Knight, and as a cast member of Disneyland’s Lion King Parade, Balfour strives to pass down what he has learned through his passion for music to the youth he encounters, and he does that regularly as the caption head of percussion at Littlerock High School.
“Life through drumming and drumming through life is a major theme and philosophy of my life,” Balfour said. “I take the opportunity to share that perspective every opportunity that I get.”
The library has reopened to its full schedule of public service hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m, Sunday.
For more information, call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
