PALMDALE — The “Bridge Builders” program returns to the Palmdale Public Library’s YouTube channel with a new installment on Saturday.
“Bridge Builders” is a recorded YouTube interview hosted by local columnist and professional musician Jesse Davidson, who facilitates discussions with arts or music community members.
This installment of “Bridge Builders” will feature Conner Cherland, a SoCal native of the high desert, who will elaborate on “Adaptability: Not being afraid to change course and overcoming challenges.”
A self-described former volleyball jock, Cherland began writing songs while studying at UCSB. Early inspirations included Sufjan, Stevens, City and Colour, Ed Sheeran and the movie “High School Musical.”
“I still love being athletic, but I’m very artistic as well,” Cherland said during the interview. “I really enjoy being a blend of the two.”
The library sponsors programs for learning and entertainment and they are available to watch free of charge. No library card is required.
